Analysts Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

FIXX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.