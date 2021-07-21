Analysts Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after buying an additional 670,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $366,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

