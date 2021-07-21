Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.52. Newmont has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock worth $5,783,791. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

