Analysts Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) PT at $83.00

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $1,868,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $98.12 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

