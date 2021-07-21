Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Price Target at $39.88

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CAE by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after buying an additional 115,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $10,633,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $6,307,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -241.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

