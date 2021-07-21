Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $89.71

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.71.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 36,973 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

