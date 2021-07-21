Analysts Set Expectations for Avangrid, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

AGR stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 22.3% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 216.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

