Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Target Price at $31.25

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

