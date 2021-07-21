Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $151.23

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.22. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,903. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $100.69 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,016. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $164,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

