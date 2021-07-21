Analyzing BEST (NYSE:BEST) & TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

BEST (NYSE:BEST) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BEST has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.0% of BEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BEST and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST -5.86% -87.55% -9.07% TFI International 7.15% 19.30% 8.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BEST and TFI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 1 1 0 2.50 TFI International 0 2 12 0 2.86

BEST presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 276.98%. TFI International has a consensus target price of $106.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Given BEST’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BEST is more favorable than TFI International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEST and TFI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $4.60 billion 0.11 -$310.43 million ($0.67) -1.88 TFI International $3.78 billion 2.43 $275.67 million $3.30 29.96

TFI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BEST. BEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TFI International beats BEST on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEST

BEST, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers, and 9,926 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

