Analyzing Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Biomerica alerts:

This table compares Biomerica and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -61.55% -45.06% -35.82% StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13%

This table compares Biomerica and StageZero Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 7.01 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -16.57 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.77 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Biomerica and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 197.46%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Biomerica beats StageZero Life Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.