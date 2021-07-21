Analyzing First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A N/A -446.41% First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 134.15% 6.03% 3.09%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 28.57%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than FOMO.

Risk and Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.83, suggesting that its stock price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOMO and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 123.56 -$1.64 million N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $29.77 million 4.60 -$36.65 million $0.35 13.00

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats FOMO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

