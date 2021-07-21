Analyzing Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nikola and Workhorse Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 62,761.68 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -12.01 Workhorse Group $1.39 million 1,002.93 $69.78 million ($0.63) -17.95

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% Workhorse Group -3,032.13% -127.42% -58.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nikola and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33 Workhorse Group 1 5 2 0 2.13

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 54.83%. Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 73.15%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Nikola.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nikola beats Workhorse Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. It offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

