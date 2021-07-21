Andrew Beach Buys 4,374 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 458 ($5.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 445.64. SThree plc has a twelve month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 479.50 ($6.26). The firm has a market cap of £611.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

