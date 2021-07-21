Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Angi by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Angi by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Angi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.00 and a beta of 1.97. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

