Ansbert Gadicke Sells 38,559 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $1,265,506.38. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NARI opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.97 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

