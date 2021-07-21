Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $484.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,205,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

