Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

