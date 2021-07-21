Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69, RTT News reports. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem updated its FY 2021 guidance to $25.500-$ EPS.

ANTM traded down $6.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.51. 11,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

