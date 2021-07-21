Anthony J. Wood Sells 80,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $417.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.39. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

