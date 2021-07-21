Antiample (XAMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $851,139.41

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Antiample has a market capitalization of $851,139.41 and $68.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012942 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00766914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

