APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its high internal rates of return, is the real driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has also done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Consequently, APA is poised for significant capital appreciation and is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 217,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that APA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

