AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

APPH opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

