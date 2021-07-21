Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,255. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.