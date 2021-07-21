Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.