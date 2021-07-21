Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Gap Down to $19.97

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.97, but opened at $19.54. Applied Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $103,277.04. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,214 shares of company stock valued at $337,873. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

