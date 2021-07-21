Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Insider Sally Cabrini Purchases 15,000 Shares

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) insider Sally Cabrini purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £4,800 ($6,271.23).

Appreciate Group stock opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.98. Appreciate Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Appreciate Group from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

