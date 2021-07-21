Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

APTV opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,227. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

