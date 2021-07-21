AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 213,278 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 441.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

DAL opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

