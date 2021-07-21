AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 263.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 210,965 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

