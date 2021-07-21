AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $7,354,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $138.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

