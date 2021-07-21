AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 145,246 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,246 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after buying an additional 232,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

