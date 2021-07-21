AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 102.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,198 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $42,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $18,131,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $11,610,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

