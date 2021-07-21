AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 101,862 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,862 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

