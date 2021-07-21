AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 21,529 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,529 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

