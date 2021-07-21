AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,677 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cable One worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,920.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,833.52. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.