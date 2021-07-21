Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. Aqua Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

