Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 516.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

