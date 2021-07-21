Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

