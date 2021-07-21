Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 7.5% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.12. 9,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 884,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

The company has a market cap of $848.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

