Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $38,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13,289.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 315,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 8,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $210,972.59. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,106 shares of company stock valued at $553,421. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.