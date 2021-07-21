Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

ARQT opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,445 shares of company stock worth $325,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.