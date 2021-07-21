Arionum Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $102,601.99 and $12.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,164.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.85 or 0.06192669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.21 or 0.01331292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.32 or 0.00364752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00133946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.00613691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00382637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00291462 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.