Ark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $105.50 million and $5.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,722,068 coins and its circulating supply is 130,601,171 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

