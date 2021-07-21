Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

