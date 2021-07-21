Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Summit Hotel Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several analysts have commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $942.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.