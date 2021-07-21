Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,898 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Cardtronics worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1,653.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 150.1% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

