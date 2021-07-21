Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.34 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSII. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSII stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

