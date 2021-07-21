Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.58 Million in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 283,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TORM by 54.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TORM by 79.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMD stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.33 million, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of -363.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.99%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

