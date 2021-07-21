Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 186,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of BTRS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $100,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $46,714,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $36,024,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $23,904,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $17,480,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,751,503 shares of company stock worth $44,726,599.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTRS. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

